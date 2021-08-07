

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported second-quarter net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $28.1 billion, from last year's $26.3 billion, with earnings per share increasing to $18,488 per Class A share from $16,314 per Class A share in the previous year.



Quarterly operating profit rose to $6.69 billion from $5.51 billion in the prior year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $69.11 billion, higher than $56.84 billion a year earlier.



