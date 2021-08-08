

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX) said that it agreed to buy Health e(fx), a provider of Affordable Care Act services.



Health e(fx) will become part of the Workforce Solutions business unit at Equifax. The Health e(fx) leadership team will assume roles with Equifax as part of Equifax Workforce Solutions with offices in Minneapolis, MN and Thunder Bay, Ontario.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.



