

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson has received an emergency use authorization for its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India. The vaccine will prevent COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.



The approval was based on data from the phase 3 clinical trial, which demonstrated that the company's single-shot vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination, the company said.



The vaccine showed strong promise against the Delta variant and other emerging strains, the company said.



Apart from the J&J vaccine, the four other COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, the Russian-made Sputnik V, and the Moderna vaccine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

JOHNSON & JOHNSON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de