

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that the European Union has approved its Forxiga (dapagliflozin), a sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor, for the treatment of chronic kidney disease or CKD in adults with and without type-2 diabetes.



The approval was based on positive results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial. The decision follows the recommendation for approval by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency.



The DAPA-CKD Phase III trial demonstrated that Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care reatment with an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or an angiotensin receptor blocker, reduced the relative risk of worsening of renal function, onset of end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), or risk of cardiovascular (CV) or renal death by 39%, compared to placebo in patients with CKD Stages 2-4 and elevated urinary albumin excretion.



Forxiga also significantly reduced the relative risk of death from any cause by 31% compared to placebo. The safety and tolerability of Forxiga were consistent with the well-established safety profile of the medicine.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de