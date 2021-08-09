

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in June, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 11.0 percent year-on-year in June.



Manufacturing output increased 10.0 percent annually in June.



Production in energy sector grew 14.0 percent and those of mining rose 19.0 percent.



By June last year, the emergency situation declared due to the corona virus pandemic had been ended and the industrial sectors were gradually recovering,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 3.0 percent monthly in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

