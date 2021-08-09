

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Monday as concerns about new COVID-related curbs in Asia, especially in China, dented optimism over economic revival.



There was some respite on the economic front as new data showed Germany's exports grew at a faster pace in June despite persistent supply bottlenecks in manufacturing.



Exports grew 1.3 percent month-on-month in June, following May's revised 0.4 percent increase, Destatis reported. The rate was expected to climb 0.4 percent after 0.3 percent growth initially estimated for May.



Meanwhile, growth in imports eased to 0.6 percent from 3.4 percent. Economists had forecast the annual growth to slow to 0.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX slipped 13 points to 15,748 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Friday.



Wacker Neuson shares tumbled 3.8 percent. The construction company has warned of supply-chain challenges despite reporting an increase in second-quarter profit.



Online food platform Delivery Hero lost about 1 percent after it took a 5.09 percent stake in its U.K. rival Deliveroo.



