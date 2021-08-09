

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in lackluster trade on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in the United States and China dented investor optimism for a swifter economic recovery.



The seven-day average for new daily COVID-19 infections has surpassed 100,000 in the United States, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge.



In China, the highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since July 20.



China's export growth slowed more than expected in July, import growth was also weaker than expected and the country's factory inflation surged again in July, adding to concerns over an economic slowdown in the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed with a positive bias at 6,818 after gaining half a percent on Friday.



