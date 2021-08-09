

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday as commodity prices fell on concerns the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could dampen the prospects of a sharp economic rebound from the pandemic.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,098 after ending on a flat note Friday.



Miner Antofagasta dropped 1 percent and Glencore shed half a percent as copper eased on a firmer dollar.



BP Plc fell nearly 2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 1.4 percent as Brent futures slumped more than 4 percent on concerns about potential global oil demand erosion.



Vectura shares jumped 4.6 percent after the drug maker received a higher bid from Philip Morris International Inc.



Deliveroo soared 9.4 percent after German food delivery group Delivery Hero built a 5 percent stake in its U.K. rival.



Financial services company Hargreaves Lansdown plunged almost 10 percent after an earnings miss.



