

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) said it started the third quarter strongly with the company's July consolidated revenues reaching the highest in eight years, growing by 12.3% year-on-year. For year-to-July period, consolidated revenues were up 28.9%. Overall, the company sees demand remaining higher than supply.



For the month of July, consolidated revenues were at NT$26.10 billion compared to NT$23.2 billion, previous year. Notebook revenue grew by 18.7% from prior year period. Chromebook revenue increased by 37.9%.



For year-to-July period, consolidated revenues were at NT$177.44 billion compared to NT$137.70 billion, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

