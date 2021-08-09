

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $533.6 million, or $2.40 per share. This compares with $446.5 million, or $2.01 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $513.2 million or $2.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $2.60 billion from $2.07 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $513.2 Mln. vs. $446.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.31 vs. $2.01 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q3): $2.60 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.44 to $2.54 Full year EPS guidance: $8.95 to $9.05



