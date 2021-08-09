

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) revealed a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $16.8 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $25.8 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Energizer Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $50.6 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $721.8 million from $658.0 million last year.



Energizer Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $50.6 Mln. vs. $34.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.74 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $721.8 Mln vs. $658.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.30 - $3.50



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENERGIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de