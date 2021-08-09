

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - INOVIO (INO) has received regulatory allowance in China for two clinical trials investigating heterologous boosting with INO-4800, the company's DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The regulatory approval allows the initiation of Advaccine-sponsored open-label, positive-control trials to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of mixed boosted regimens. The studies will examine the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of heterologous prime-boost sequential immunizations using INO-4800 and CoronaVac, an inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by Sinovac.



Joseph Kim, CEO of INOVIO, said, 'If approved, we believe INO-4800 will be well-positioned to serve the vaccine needs of the global community as both a primary and a booster vaccine.'



