

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar appreciated against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.



The loonie moved up to a 6-day high of 0.9209 against the aussie and near a 4-week high of 1.4742 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9245 and 1.4784, respectively.



The loonie recovered from its early 4-day low of 87.61 against the yen and near a 2-week low of 1.2584 against the greenback and was worth 87.85 and 1.2532, respectively.



The loonie is likely to find resistance around 0.90 against the aussie, 1.44 against the euro, 91.5 against the yen and 1.21 against the greenback.



