

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) said that it is unlikely that a carriage agreement with DISH Network will be reached before the August 16, 2021 expiration of their current agreement for DISH's carriage of Sinclair's broadcast stations and Tennis Channel.



As a result, all Sinclair broadcast TV stations and Tennis Channel would no longer be carried by DISH Network. In total, 112 broadcast TV stations are expected to be dropped, including 102 ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates.



On-demand access and online access to the programming for DISH Network subscribers would also be lost at such time, Sinclair said in a statement.



