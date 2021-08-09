

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $246 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $0.89 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 32.5% to $1.59 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



CF Industries Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $246 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.14 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $1.59 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CF INDUSTRIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de