

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for STERIS plc (STE):



-Earnings: -$21.81 million in Q1 vs. $89.60 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.24 in Q1 vs. $1.05 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, STERIS plc reported adjusted earnings of $159.92 million or $1.76 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.51 per share -Revenue: $968.42 million in Q1 vs. $668.93 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.60 - $7.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

