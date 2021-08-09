

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CoreCivic Inc (CXW) announced earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $15.62 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $22.19 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, CoreCivic Inc reported adjusted earnings of $31.09 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to $464.57 million from $472.64 million last year.



CoreCivic Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $31.09 Mln. vs. $39.60 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.20 -Revenue (Q2): $464.57 Mln vs. $472.64 Mln last year.



