

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 905.1 billion yen in June, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 779.8 billion yen following the 1,979.7 billion yen surplus in May.



Exports were up 47.7 percent on year at 7,137 billion yen and imports rose an annual 33.8 percent to 6,488 billion yen for a trade surplus of 648.5 billion yen.



The capital account showed a deficit of 36.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a shortfall of 637.0 billion yen.



