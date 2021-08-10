

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. reported that its first-half profit to owners of parent was 79.3 billion yen compared to 28.8 billion yen, previous year. Earnings per share was 156.51 yen compared to 62.79 yen. Core operating profit was 89.3 billion yen, up 76.6 percent.



For the period from January 1 to June 30, revenue was 1.03 trillion yen, an increase of 18.2 percent from last year.



For fiscal 2021, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 307.85 yen, profit attributable to owners of parent of 156.0 billion yen, core operating profit of 224.5 billion yen, and revenue of 2.28 trillion yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASAHI GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de