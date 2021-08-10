

DENHAM (dpa-AFX) - Intercontinental Hotels Group Plc. (IHG.L, IHG) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for the six months ended 30 June 2021 was $48 million or 26.1 cents per share compared to a loss of $210 million or 115.4 cents per share in the prior year.



Profit before tax was $67 million compared to a loss of $275 million in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings per ordinary share increased by 724.5% to 40.4 cents from the previous year.



Operating profit was $138 million compared to operating loss of $233 million in the prior year. The latest-period result included a $229 million net reduction in operating exceptional items, and a $6 million change in the System Fund result from a $52 million deficit to a $46 million deficit.



Total revenues for the period declined to $1.18 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



