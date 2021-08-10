

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before taxation was 206.85 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 291.58 million pounds.



Earnings per ordinary share were 26.21 pence, compared to loss of 33.98 pence a year ago.



Revenue earnings per share for the period were 1.80 pence, a rise of 9% from last year's 1.65 pence.



Total income was 216.94 million pounds, compared to prior year's negative 257.96 million pounds.



Investment income was 19.37 million pounds, down from prior year's 20.07 million pounds.



Further, the company announced a second interim quarterly dividend of 1.36p per ordinary share, which will be paid in September. Total dividends paid in respect of the period are 2.72p per ordinary share, up from 2.68 pence last year.



