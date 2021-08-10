

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (IMOS) on Tuesday said its net profit in the second quarter increased to $46 million or $1.26 per basic ADS from $19.5 million or $0.54 per basic ADS in the same quarter a year ago.



The Semiconductor testing and packaging solutions provider's revenue for the quarter grew 28.6% to $250.2 million from $194.5 million last year, due to strength across key markets and a higher average selling price.



The company's Board approved a dividend of approximately $1.58 per ADS.



