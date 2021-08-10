

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production declined for the first time in three months in June, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell 2.0 percent month-on-month in June, following a 2.0 percent rise in May.



Manufacturing output increased 0.9 percent monthly in June and production of mining and quarrying declined 18.0 percent.



Among industries, production electrical and electronic industry rose 7.4 percent and metal industry gained 3.3 percent. Production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, and forest industry rose by 3.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 4.1 percent in June, after 7.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders grew 38.1 percent yearly in June, after a 45.3 percent rise in May.



