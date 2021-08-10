

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the economic sentiment index to fall to 56.7 in August from 63.3 in July.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc and the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the greenback, it was steady.



The euro was worth 129.62 against the yen, 1.0805 against the franc, 0.8461 against the pound and 1.1732 against the greenback as of 4:55 am ET.



