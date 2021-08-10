

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks held steady on Tuesday as investors kept an eye on the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and awaited the release of ZEW economic sentiment data for directional cues.



Economists expect the economic sentiment index to fall to 56.7 in August from 63.3 in July.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 15,756 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Lenders Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank were down about half a percent.



Aurubis fell about 1 percent. The copper producer said it plans to sell the FRP plant in Zutphen (Netherlands) as well as the slitting centers in Birmingham (United Kingdom), Dolný Kubín (Slovakia), and Mortara (Italy) with a total of about 360 employees. The buyer, INTEK, is a holding that includes the KME Group.



Munich Re advanced 1.2 percent after the reinsurance group raised its gross premium forecasts for the full year.



HelloFresh soared 6.6 percent. The meal-kit firm, which delivers pre-portioned meal ingredients with recipes to subscribers, said orders increased by 71.2 percent to 30.98 million in the second quarter, compared to 2020.



