Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.08.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 669 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma - mit CLX und LPT gegen die Geißeln der Menschheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: PAH003 ISIN: DE000PAH0038 Ticker-Symbol: PAH3 
Xetra
10.08.21
11:54 Uhr
89,68 Euro
-0,28
-0,31 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
89,8489,9012:11
89,8889,9012:11
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PORSCHE
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE89,68-0,31 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.