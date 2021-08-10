

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google Cloud and Workday Inc. (WDAY) announced a strategic partnership across core industries - such as healthcare, financial services, and retail. Workday is a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Under the multi-year partnership, Google Cloud will help businesses run Workday enterprise applications including Workday Financial Management, Workday Human Capital Management, and Workday Adaptive Planning all on Google Cloud's infrastructure.



Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud, said: 'By running Workday on Google Cloud, organizations can adhere to commercial data requirements, while maintaining the enterprise-grade security, scalability, and performance they expect from a trusted cloud leader like Google.'



Under the partnership, Google Cloud and Workday also plan to build joint, go-to-market programs that include co-marketing activities and establishing co-selling programs. Also, the companies will explore opportunities for co-innovation.



Workday has more than 50 million users and serves more than 8,000 customers globally.



