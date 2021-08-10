

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax (EFX) has reached an agreement to acquire Appriss Insights for $1.825 billion. Appriss Insights, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Insight Partners, provides data used in public and workplace safety, law enforcement, fraud detection and prevention, and healthcare credentialing. Equifax will receive a tax benefit with a net present value at time of purchase of approximately $360 million.



'The acquisition of Appriss Insights' industry-leading data platforms will further position Equifax as the resource of choice for public and private sector decision intelligence,' said Mark Begor, CEO of Equifax.



Appriss Insights is projected to record approximately $150 million of revenue in 2021. The deal is anticipated to be strongly accretive to Equifax adjusted EPS in 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EQUIFAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de