

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), a data and analytics company, announced Tuesday that it has reached a multi-year renewal agreement with media company Meredith Corp. (MDP) for Nielsen Local TV ratings.



The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith's local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough.



Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage. It will give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.



It is expected that the combination of Nielsen's Local TV panels plus return path data would empower Meredith's customers to activate and measure local media buys with confidence.



Nielsen reports viewing across devices. It provides direct persons measurement, inclusive of incremental out-of-home or OOH audiences in select markets via Nielsen's proprietary Portable People Meter.



