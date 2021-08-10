

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's producer price inflation remained stable in July, figures from Statistics Lithuania showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index grew 11.3 percent year-on-year in July, same as seen in June.



Excluding refined petroleum products, producer prices rose 7.2 percent annually in July, following a 5.7 percent increase in the preceding month.



Producer prices for products sold on the Lithuanian market gained by 14.1 percent annually in July. Prices for products sold on the foreign market increased by 9.4 percent from a year ago.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 2.2 percent in July, same as seen in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP gained 4.3 percent yearly in July and rose 0.5 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

