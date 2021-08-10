

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.92 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $1.76 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.71 million or $0.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $75.34 million from $59.15 million last year.



Vishay Precision Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $6.71 Mln. vs. $3.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.27 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $75.34 Mln vs. $59.15 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $81 - $87 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VISHAY PRECISION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de