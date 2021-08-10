

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $93.19 million, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $24.65 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $89.31 million or $0.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 40.8% to $819.12 million from $581.72 million last year.



Vishay Intertechnology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $89.31 Mln. vs. $25.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.61 vs. $0.18 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $819.12 Mln vs. $581.72 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $810 to $850 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de