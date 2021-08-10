

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG):



-Earnings: $317 million in Q3 vs. -$6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $5.43 in Q3 vs. -$0.10 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TransDigm Group Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $194 million or $3.33 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.93 per share -Revenue: $1.22 billion in Q3 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.



