

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CDW Corp. (CDW) said Al Miralles will join the company as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 7. He will succeed Collin Kebo. Miralles comes from CNA Financial Corp. where he most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Al Miralles has 30 years of financial and operating experience.



Miralles also held the position of President of CNA Warranty. Prior to joining CNA Financial in 2011, Miralles was Chief Financial Officer of Nationwide Investments at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company.



