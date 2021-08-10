

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ATM operator NCR Corp. (NCR) announced Tuesday it has received final approval to combine with Cardtronics, Inc. (CATM) from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) of the United Kingdom.



The CMA approved the transaction without any conditions. All regulatory approvals and consents are now secured, and the transaction is complete.



In late January, NCR agreed to buy Cardtronics for $39.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with an enterprise value of about $2.5 billion, including debt. The transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NCR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de