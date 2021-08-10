

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX), an alternative asset manager and provider of financial advisory services, on Tuesday said it has entered into partnership with Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) to finance Harmony with up to $330 million.



The financing deal includes up to $300 million in debt capital, that consists of $200 million senior secured term loan facility and a $100 million senior secured delayed draw term loan facility that is available to be drawn within 12 months of closing.



Additionally, Blackstone is expected to invest $30 million in Harmony stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

