-Earnings: $151.09 million in Q4 vs. -$618.42 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.29 in Q4 vs. -$1.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $366.31 million or $0.71 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.60 per share -Revenue: $16.14 billion in Q4 vs. $8.87 billion in the same period last year.



