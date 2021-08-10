

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Lightning eMotors (ZEV), a provider of specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, and Forest River, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company (BRK.A), announced Tuesday they have entered into a strategic partnership agreement to deploy up to 7,500 zero-emission shuttle buses.



The agreement, with a potential estimated value of up to $850 million, calls for Lightning eMotors to build fully electric powertrains and provide charging products, and services for Forest River over the next four and a half years.



Lightning eMotors will manufacture the zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) powertrain systems and ship the powertrains to Forest River's factory for final assembly of the Class 4 and 5 all-electric passenger buses.



Forest River's 100-plus bus dealership locations throughout the U.S. and Canada will have the opportunity to sell and service these vehicles. The 7,500 buses will be delivered across the U.S. and Canada between 2021 and 2025.



The manufacturing of Forest River Lightning EV shuttles has already begun, and Forest River expects to deliver several dozens of the new electric shuttle buses to its dealerships by the end of this year.



