

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, food products firm Sysco Corp. (SYY) initiated its earnings guidance for the full-year 2022, driven by accelerating sales and solid management of inflation and cost.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.33 to $3.53 per share. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.32 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SYSCO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de