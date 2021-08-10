

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said the FDA has accepted for review a new supplemental Biologics License Application seeking approval for KEYTRUDA as single agent for certain patients with MSI-H/dMMR advanced Endometrial Carcinoma. The application is based on overall response data from Cohorts D and K of the KEYNOTE-158 trial. The FDA has set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA), or target action, date of March 28, 2022.



The company also said it plans to share the latest results from KEYNOTE-158, including updated data for KEYTRUDA in certain types of MSI-H/dMMR advanced endometrial carcinoma, at the ESMO Congress in September.



