

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation eased to a four-month low in July, data published by the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer prices grew 4.6 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 5.3 percent increase seen in June. This was the lowest since March, when prices were up 3.7 percent. The rate of growth was forecast to slow to 4.8 percent.



Nonetheless, inflation continued to stay above the central bank's target range of 2-4 percent.



There were significant increases in prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco and motor fuels. Food prices advanced 3.1 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco prices surged 11.1 percent. Motor fuel prices became 19.8 percent higher.



Month-on-month, consumer prices were up 0.5 percent versus 0.6 percent in June.



Core inflation eased to 3.5 percent in July from 3.8 percent in June. On a monthly basis, core inflation came in at 0.4 percent, down from 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The central bank had raised its key base rate by 30 basis points each in June and July, citing the above target inflation.



