

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - The Boston Beer Company has partnered with PepsiCo to produce HARD MTN DEW alcoholic beverage. This new flavored malt beverage (FMB) will be marketed to adults of legal age, and is anticipated reach shelves in early 2022.



Under the planned business collaboration, Boston Beer Company will develop and produce new HARD MTN DEW and PepsiCo has set up a new entity to sell, deliver, and merchandise the product.



'The combination of our experience in brewing and developing the best-tasting hard seltzers and hard teas, and MTN DEW, a one of kind multi-billion dollar brand, will deliver the excitement and refreshment that drinkers know and love,' said Dave Burwick, Boston Beer's CEO.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PEPSICO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de