

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - The Jordan Company, the infrastructure business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and Stonepeak Partners, founding shareholders in Vertical Bridge Holdings, LLC, announced the sale of their interests in Vertical Bridge following a successful seven-year investment. Financial details of the sale transaction were not disclosed.



The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.



Vertical Bridge is a private owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure and locations in the United States.



