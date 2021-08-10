

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):



-Earnings: -$4.38 million in Q2 vs. -$6.55 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.08 in Q2 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.60 million or -$0.05 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.07 per share -Revenue: $14.05 million in Q2 vs. $9.25 million in the same period last year.



