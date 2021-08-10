

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK):



-Earnings: -$439 million in Q2 vs. -$276 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$4.48 in Q2 vs. -$28.22 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Chesapeake Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $1.64 per share for the period. -Revenue: $693 million in Q2 vs. $507 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de