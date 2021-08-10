

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Tuesday said it received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the EXALT Model B Single-Use Bronchoscope, designed for use in bedside procedures within the intensive care unit and operating room.



The EXALT Model B Bronchoscope can be used for a wide range of bronchoscopy procedures such as secretion management, airway intubation, percutaneous tracheostomy, double lumen endotracheal tube placement and biopsies.



'To effectively diagnose and treat disorders in the lungs and air passages, physicians require devices that provide high-quality imaging and visualization into a patient's anatomy,' said Carla R. Lamb, MD, director, Interventional Pulmonary Medicine and director, Interventional Pulmonary Fellowship Program, Lahey Hospital & Medical Center. 'In my view, this device represents a scientific advancement in single-use bronchoscopes which could improve patient care.'



Throughout the United States, more than 1.2 million bedside procedures involving a bronchoscope are performed in ICU and OR settings each year, and more than 3 million are performed worldwide.



