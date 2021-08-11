

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is significantly higher on Wednesday, extending the gains in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark Nikkei index breaking above the 28,000 mark, despite the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, even as traders remain extremely concerned as the country continues to struggle to contain the rapid spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 193.23 points or 0.69 percent to 28,081.38, after touching a high of 28,146.88 earlier. Japanese stocks closed modestly higher on Tuesday.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group is losing almost 2 percent, while Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing is gaining almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Honda is gaining more than 1 percent and Toyota is adding almost 1 percent.



In the tech space, Screen Holdings is losing almost 3 percent, Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent and Advantest is down more than 3 percent.



In the banking sector, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is gaining almost 3 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding more than 3 percent and Mizuho Financial is up more than 2 percent.



Among the major exporters, Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Canon and Sony are flat.



Among the other major gainers, Toho Zinc gaining almost 14 percent, Bridgestone is adding almost 8 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is up more than 6 percent, while Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and Daiichi Sankyo are higher by almost 6 percent each. Yokohama Rubber and Yokogawa Electric are gaining almost 5 percent each, while J. Front Retailing, Pacific Metals, Suzuki Motor, Daiwa House Industry and Marui Group are adding more than 4 percent each. Kobe Steel, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, Mitsui Mining & Smelting are also up almost 4 percent each.



Conversely, Sumco is losing almost 5 percent, while Kirin Holdings and Showa Denko K.K. are down almost 3 percent each. Taiyo Yuden is declining more than 2 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the higher 110 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks turned in another mixed performance during trading on Tuesday after closing on opposite sides of the unchanged line for two straight sessions. While the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record highs, the tech-heavy Nasdaq moved to the downside.



The Dow moved higher early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day before closing up 162.82 points or 0.5 percent to 35,264.67. The S&P 500 fluctuated over the course of the session but managed to inch up 4.40 points or 0.1 percent to 4,436.75. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq came under pressure after seeing initial strength and ended the day down 72.09 points or 0.5 percent at 14,788.09.



Meanwhile, the major European markets also moved to the upside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index ticked up by 0.2 percent and the French CAC 40 Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures settled sharply higher Tuesday, recovering from recent losses as data showing a surge in fuel demand in India in July pushed up prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up by $1.81 or 2.7 percent at $68.29 a barrel.



