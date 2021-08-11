

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half loss attributable to the shareholders was HK$7.57 billion or 122.1 HK cents per share, compared to last year's loss of HK$9.87 billion or 228.1 HK cents per share a year ago.



Revenue for the first half declined 42.7 percent to HK$15.85 billion from HK$27.67 billion in the prior year. The Group's passenger revenue plunged 72.2 percent to HK$10.4 billion.



Revenue passengers carried fell 96.4 percent to 157 thousand from last year's 4.39 million.



Traffic, in revenue passenger kilometres, declined 95.8 percent to 788 million RPK from last year's 18.67 billion RPK. Capacity in available seat kilometres also decreased 85 percent to 4.17 billion ASK from 27.73 billion ASK a year ago.



Passenger load factor was 48.4 percentage points to 18.9 percent from 67.3 percent in the previous year.



In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific shares were trading at HK$6.29, up 1.5 percent.



