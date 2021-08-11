

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec SE (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) said its first-half adjusted Group EBITDA declined 23% affected by planned capacity build-up ahead of imminent production start of J.POD 1 US; increased R&D and SG&A expenses. Adjusted for fx and Sanofi effects, organic growth of adjusted EBITDA would have reached 13%, the company said.



Net result in the first half-year increased to 112.7 million euros from 7.3 million euros, in particular driven by the remarkable effect of the fair value adjustment of Evotec's participation in Exscientia. Net income per share was 0.69 euros compared to 0.05 euros. Adjusted Group EBITDA was at 36.2 million euros compared to 47.3 million euros, previous year.



First-half revenues from contracts with customers increased 17% to 271.30 million euros from 230.99 million euros, previous year. Revenue rose 27%, adjusted for the anticipated end of the Sanofi payment and unfavourable fx effects.



For 2021, the company continues to expect: Group revenues to be in a range of 550 million euros - 570 million euros, or 565 million euros - 585 million euros at constant exchange rates. Adjusted Group EBITDA expected to be in the range of 105 million euros - 120 million euros, or 115 million euros - 130 million euros at constant exchange rates.



For mid-term targets 2025, the company projects revenue growth to above 1.00 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA at or above 300 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EVOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de