

NUREMBERG (dpa-AFX) - Leoni AG (LEOGN), a German provider of energy and data management solutions for the automotive industry, reported Wednesday that second-quarter consolidated net loss was 9 million euros, narrower than last year's loss of 123 million euros.



Loss per share were 0.27 euro, compared to loss of 3.75 euros a year ago.



EBIT was 25 million euros, compared to loss of 129 million euros last year.



EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was 48 million euros, compared to previous year's negative 96 million euros.



EBITDA was 75 million euros, compared to prior year's negative 76 million euros.



Sales climbed 92.5 percent to 1.30 billion euros from last year's 673 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2021, the company raised its sales and earnings outlook following uptrend in the first half.



The company now projects a significant year-on-year sales increase to at least 5 billion euros and a significant improvement compared to the previous year in EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs to at least 100 million euros.



Aldo Kamper, CEO of LEONI, said, 'We can look forward to the second half of the year with confidence. At the same time, we must continue to act prudently given the continuing uncertainties in the market. The bottlenecks in global supply chains that already weighed on our business in the first half of the year will continue to pose a major challenge going forward, too.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LEONI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de